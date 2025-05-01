New Analyst Forecast: $MSFT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSFT. Needham gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MSFT.
$MSFT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MSFT in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
- UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 03/28/2025
- Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025
$MSFT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSFT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MSFT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $472.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Weiss from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $472.0 on 04/16/2025
- Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $475.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $470.0 on 03/19/2025
$MSFT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MSFT stock 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 6 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/03 and 5 sales worth up to $75,000 on 02/25, 02/10, 01/30, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 02/26, 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $500,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 8 times. They made 0 purchases and 8 sales worth up to $5,105,000 on 02/24, 02/21, 02/14, 01/31, 01/21, 01/16, 11/14, 11/12.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/14, 02/05 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/12, 12/24, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/31 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 02/04, 01/17, 01/03, 12/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/31.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 01/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE PETE SESSIONS purchased up to $15,000 on 12/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.
$MSFT Insider Trading Activity
$MSFT insiders have traded $MSFT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JUDSON ALTHOFF (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $10,425,000
- TAKESHI NUMOTO (EVP, Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $3,908,546.
- CHRISTOPHER DAVID YOUNG (EVP, Business Development) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $3,050,340
$MSFT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,625 institutional investors add shares of $MSFT stock to their portfolio, and 2,505 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 16,788,816 shares (+34643.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,076,485,944
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,744,532 shares (+2.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,214,820,238
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 14,385,041 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,063,294,781
- FMR LLC removed 14,118,025 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,950,747,537
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 11,600,470 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,889,598,105
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 10,431,988 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,397,082,942
- NORGES BANK added 8,131,702 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,427,512,393
