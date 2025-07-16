New Analyst Forecast: $MSDL Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSDL. Doug Harter from UBS set a price target of 21.0 for MSDL.

$MSDL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSDL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MSDL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $21.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $21.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.5 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Ryan Lynch from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.0 on 04/08/2025

$MSDL Insider Trading Activity

$MSDL insiders have traded $MSDL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSDL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN SHANNON has made 3 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $194,293 and 0 sales.

$MSDL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $MSDL stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

