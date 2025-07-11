New Analyst Forecast: $MSBI Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSBI. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 21.0 for MSBI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MSBI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSBI forecast page.

$MSBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSBI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MSBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $21.0 on 01/28/2025

$MSBI Insider Trading Activity

$MSBI insiders have traded $MSBI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERALD JOSEPH CARLSON has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $59,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DONALD J. SPRING (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 800 shares for an estimated $19,000

JEFFREY C. SMITH purchased 650 shares for an estimated $12,324

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $MSBI stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.