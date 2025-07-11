Stocks
MSBI

New Analyst Forecast: $MSBI Given $21.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSBI. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 21.0 for MSBI.

$MSBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSBI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MSBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $21.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Jeff Rulis from DA Davidson set a target price of $21.0 on 01/28/2025

$MSBI Insider Trading Activity

$MSBI insiders have traded $MSBI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GERALD JOSEPH CARLSON has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $59,940 and 0 sales.
  • DONALD J. SPRING (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 800 shares for an estimated $19,000
  • JEFFREY C. SMITH purchased 650 shares for an estimated $12,324

$MSBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $MSBI stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

