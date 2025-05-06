Stocks
MSA

New Analyst Forecast: $MSA Given $166.0 Price Target

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSA. Robert Mason from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 166.0 for MSA.

$MSA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Robert Mason from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $166.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $195.0 on 12/18/2024

$MSA Insider Trading Activity

$MSA insiders have traded $MSA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JONATHAN D. BUCK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 717 shares for an estimated $114,003

$MSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $MSA stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

