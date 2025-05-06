New Analyst Forecast: $MSA Given $166.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSA. Robert Mason from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 166.0 for MSA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MSA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MSA forecast page.

$MSA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Mason from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $166.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $195.0 on 12/18/2024

$MSA Insider Trading Activity

$MSA insiders have traded $MSA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN D. BUCK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 717 shares for an estimated $114,003

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $MSA stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.