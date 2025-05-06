New Analyst Forecast: $MSA Given $166.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MSA. Robert Mason from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 166.0 for MSA.
$MSA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MSA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $180.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Robert Mason from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $166.0 on 05/05/2025
- Michael Shlisky from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $195.0 on 12/18/2024
$MSA Insider Trading Activity
$MSA insiders have traded $MSA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JONATHAN D. BUCK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 717 shares for an estimated $114,003
$MSA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $MSA stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 1,949,047 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,093,521
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 674,560 shares (+99.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,821,811
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 271,264 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,967,433
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 241,061 shares (+554.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,960,681
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 200,221 shares (+33.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,370,418
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 173,210 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,713,021
- STATE STREET CORP added 154,311 shares (+9.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,580,134
