New Analyst Forecast: $MRNA Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MRNA. Dimple Gosai from B of A Securities set a price target of 25.0 for MRNA.
$MRNA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRNA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $MRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dimple Gosai from B of A Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 07/22/2025
- Jessica Fye from JP Morgan set a target price of $26.0 on 05/22/2025
- Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $70.0 on 05/02/2025
- Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 05/02/2025
- Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $28.0 on 05/02/2025
- Cory Kasimov from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $32.0 on 05/02/2025
- Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $32.0 on 04/09/2025
$MRNA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MRNA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$MRNA Insider Trading Activity
$MRNA insiders have traded $MRNA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHANE BANCEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 160,314 shares for an estimated $5,004,318 and 0 sales.
- PAUL SAGAN purchased 31,620 shares for an estimated $1,004,251
- ABBAS HUSSAIN sold 312 shares for an estimated $8,736
$MRNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $MRNA stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 13,941,013 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $395,227,718
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 3,867,436 shares (+218.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,641,810
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 3,790,063 shares (+570.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,448,286
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 3,704,800 shares (+3572.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,031,080
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,190,707 shares (+75.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,456,543
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 2,951,658 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,679,504
- FMR LLC added 2,465,395 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,893,948
