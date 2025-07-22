Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $MRNA Given $25.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MRNA. Dimple Gosai from B of A Securities set a price target of 25.0 for MRNA.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRNA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRNA forecast page.

$MRNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRNA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $MRNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Dimple Gosai from B of A Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Jessica Fye from JP Morgan set a target price of $26.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $70.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $28.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Cory Kasimov from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $32.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $32.0 on 04/09/2025
$MRNA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MRNA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MRNA Insider Trading Activity

$MRNA insiders have traded $MRNA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHANE BANCEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 160,314 shares for an estimated $5,004,318 and 0 sales.
  • PAUL SAGAN purchased 31,620 shares for an estimated $1,004,251
  • ABBAS HUSSAIN sold 312 shares for an estimated $8,736

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MRNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $MRNA stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 13,941,013 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $395,227,718
  • D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 3,867,436 shares (+218.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,641,810
  • TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 3,790,063 shares (+570.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,448,286
  • TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 3,704,800 shares (+3572.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,031,080
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 3,190,707 shares (+75.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,456,543
  • MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 2,951,658 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,679,504
  • FMR LLC added 2,465,395 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,893,948

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

