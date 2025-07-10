New Analyst Forecast: $MPC Given $203.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MPC. Manav Gupta from UBS set a price target of 203.0 for MPC.

$MPC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MPC recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $MPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $205.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $175.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $203.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $188.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $170.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho set a target price of $184.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $159.0 on 05/12/2025

$MPC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MPC stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$MPC Insider Trading Activity

$MPC insiders have traded $MPC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIM K.W. RUCKER sold 7,392 shares for an estimated $1,293,600

RICKY D. HESSLING (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,440

EVAN BAYH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $133,700

$MPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 604 institutional investors add shares of $MPC stock to their portfolio, and 738 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

