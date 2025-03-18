New Analyst Forecast: $MPC Given $161.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MPC. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 161.0 for MPC.

$MPC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MPC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MPC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $161.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Joe Laetsch from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $174.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Jean Ann Salisbury from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $174.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $170.0 on 10/10/2024

on 10/10/2024 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $145.0 on 09/24/2024

$MPC Insider Trading Activity

$MPC insiders have traded $MPC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY C CAMPBELL purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $897,644

RICKY D. HESSLING (Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,440

EVAN BAYH purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $133,700

$MPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 536 institutional investors add shares of $MPC stock to their portfolio, and 966 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

