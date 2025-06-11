Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $MOH Given $364.0 Price Target

June 11, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MOH. Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 364.0 for MOH.

$MOH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MOH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MOH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $372.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $364.0 on 06/09/2025
  • Michael Ha from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $375.0 on 04/15/2025
  • An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $372.0 on 03/05/2025

$MOH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MOH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MOH Insider Trading Activity

$MOH insiders have traded $MOH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH M ZUBRETSKY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 87,500 shares for an estimated $28,005,170.
  • STEVEN J ORLANDO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $619,910.
  • DALE B WOLF has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $484,328.
  • RICHARD M SCHAPIRO sold 669 shares for an estimated $214,414

$MOH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of $MOH stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,216,903 shares (+46.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,835,679
  • HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 1,047,433 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $345,013,955
  • FMR LLC added 850,085 shares (+47.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,009,498
  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 589,338 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,122,043
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 406,905 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,030,437
  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 381,947 shares (-40.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,809,522
  • 8 KNOTS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 277,677 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,817,890

