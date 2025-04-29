New Analyst Forecast: $MNRO Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MNRO. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 15.0 for MNRO.
$MNRO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNRO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 04/28/2025
- Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $31.0 on 12/18/2024
$MNRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $MNRO stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,165,284 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,899,043
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 886,653 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,988,994
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 563,163 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,966,442
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 370,960 shares (+66.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,199,808
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 349,293 shares (+129.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,662,466
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 329,231 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,164,928
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 302,515 shares (+34.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,502,372
