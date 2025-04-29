New Analyst Forecast: $MNRO Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MNRO. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 15.0 for MNRO.

$MNRO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNRO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 04/28/2025

Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $31.0 on 12/18/2024

$MNRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $MNRO stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

