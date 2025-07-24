New Analyst Forecast: $MNOV Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MNOV. Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 9.0 for MNOV.
$MNOV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNOV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNOV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 07/24/2025
- Mayank Mamtani from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 06/16/2025
$MNOV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $MNOV stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITIGROUP INC added 90,000 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,400
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 36,957 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,957
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 31,332 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,744
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 25,923 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,847
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 21,500 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,390
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 21,016 shares (-17.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,683
- WEALTHTRUST AXIOM LLC removed 12,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,250
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.