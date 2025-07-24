Stocks
MNOV

New Analyst Forecast: $MNOV Given $9.0 Price Target

July 24, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MNOV. Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 9.0 for MNOV.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MNOV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MNOV forecast page.

$MNOV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNOV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNOV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Mayank Mamtani from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 06/16/2025
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $MNOV Data Alerts


Sign Up

$MNOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $MNOV stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MNOV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.