New Analyst Forecast: $MNOV Given $9.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MNOV. Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a price target of 9.0 for MNOV.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MNOV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MNOV forecast page.

$MNOV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MNOV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MNOV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Kolbert from D. Boral Capital set a target price of $9.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Mayank Mamtani from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 06/16/2025

$MNOV Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $MNOV Data Alerts

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $MNOV stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.