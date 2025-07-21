New Analyst Forecast: $MMM Given $172.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MMM. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 172.0 for MMM.

$MMM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MMM recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MMM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $172.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Joe O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $170.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $160.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $167.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $100.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Andrew Obin from B of A Securities set a target price of $179.0 on 03/06/2025

$MMM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MMM stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 06/18, 04/11, 04/01, 03/12 and 0 sales.

on 06/18, 04/11, 04/01, 03/12 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $50,000 on 05/23.

on 05/23. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 04/05, 01/30, 01/21 and 0 sales.

$MMM Insider Trading Activity

$MMM insiders have traded $MMM stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F ROMAN (Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 94,874 shares for an estimated $14,345,461 .

. KEVIN H RHODES (EVP, Chief Legal Off & Secret) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,719 shares for an estimated $2,238,879 .

. JOHN PATRICK BANOVETZ (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,557 shares for an estimated $1,877,486 .

. ZOE L DICKSON (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 11,549 shares for an estimated $1,722,426 .

. CHRISTIAN T JR GORALSKI (Group President) sold 6,318 shares for an estimated $944,069

THERESA E REINSETH (Sr Vice President & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,309 shares for an estimated $346,240 .

. VICTORIA CLARKE (EVP & Chief Public Affairs Off) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,750 shares for an estimated $269,878 .

. RODRIGUEZ BEATRIZ KARINA CHAVEZ (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,645 shares for an estimated $247,163.

$MMM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 807 institutional investors add shares of $MMM stock to their portfolio, and 1,014 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

