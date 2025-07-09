New Analyst Forecast: $MMC Given $214.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MMC. Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 214.0 for MMC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MMC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MMC forecast page.
$MMC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MMC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $238.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $214.0 on 07/09/2025
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $233.0 on 07/07/2025
- Yaron Kinar from Jefferies set a target price of $244.0 on 04/11/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $232.0 on 04/10/2025
- Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $261.0 on 04/09/2025
- C. Gregory Peters from Raymond James set a target price of $250.0 on 02/06/2025
$MMC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MMC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$MMC Insider Trading Activity
$MMC insiders have traded $MMC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS MARK STUDER (President and CEO of OWG) sold 49,390 shares for an estimated $11,367,745
- JOHN Q DOYLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,160 shares for an estimated $9,888,628.
- DEAN MICHAEL KLISURA (President & CEO, Guy Carpenter) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,690 shares for an estimated $4,017,626.
- JOHN JUDE JONES (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,824 shares for an estimated $2,545,205.
- MARK C MCGIVNEY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,510 shares for an estimated $2,469,534
- PAUL BESWICK (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $550,302
- STACY MILLS (Vice President and Controller) sold 1,317 shares for an estimated $309,455
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 757 institutional investors add shares of $MMC stock to their portfolio, and 645 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 4,505,548 shares (+54.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,099,488,878
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 4,160,208 shares (+171.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,015,215,558
- AMUNDI removed 2,544,106 shares (-62.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $620,838,187
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,623,779 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $396,250,789
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 1,600,289 shares (-65.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $390,518,524
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 1,436,044 shares (+153.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,437,817
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 1,109,830 shares (-71.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $270,831,814
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.