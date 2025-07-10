New Analyst Forecast: $MKTX Given $237.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MKTX. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 237.0 for MKTX.
$MKTX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MKTX recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MKTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $231.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $237.0 on 07/10/2025
- Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $265.0 on 05/08/2025
- Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $202.0 on 05/08/2025
- Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $226.0 on 05/08/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $283.0 on 05/08/2025
- Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $295.0 on 04/07/2025
- Eli Abboud from B of A Securities set a target price of $191.0 on 04/02/2025
$MKTX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MKTX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.
$MKTX Insider Trading Activity
$MKTX insiders have traded $MKTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN M MCPHERSON (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $449,540
$MKTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $MKTX stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 558,489 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,829,095
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 474,776 shares (+329.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,717,787
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 373,757 shares (+371.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,862,326
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 250,642 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,226,396
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 246,297 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,286,355
- GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 240,202 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,967,702
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 202,121 shares (+999.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,728,878
