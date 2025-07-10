New Analyst Forecast: $MKTX Given $237.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MKTX. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 237.0 for MKTX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MKTX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MKTX forecast page.

$MKTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MKTX recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MKTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $231.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $237.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $265.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $202.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $226.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $283.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $295.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Eli Abboud from B of A Securities set a target price of $191.0 on 04/02/2025

$MKTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MKTX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MKTX Insider Trading Activity

$MKTX insiders have traded $MKTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN M MCPHERSON (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $449,540

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MKTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $MKTX stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.