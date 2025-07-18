New Analyst Forecast: $MGM Given $44.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MGM. Brandt Montour from Barclays set a price target of 44.0 for MGM.
$MGM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MGM recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $MGM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $44.0 on 07/18/2025
- Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 07/16/2025
- Steven Wieczynski from Stifel set a target price of $48.0 on 07/11/2025
- Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 07/11/2025
- George Choi from Citigroup set a target price of $57.0 on 07/09/2025
- Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 07/08/2025
- Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.0 on 07/07/2025
$MGM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MGM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.
$MGM Insider Trading Activity
$MGM insiders have traded $MGM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEITH A. MEISTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,925,550.
- COREY IAN SANDERS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,377,048
- JONATHAN S HALKYARD (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $321,700
- TODD MEINERT (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $227,040
- DANIEL J TAYLOR sold 5,261 shares for an estimated $183,767
$MGM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $MGM stock to their portfolio, and 383 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 6,563,431 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,540,094
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 4,528,686 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $155,741,511
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 4,477,282 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,706,638
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,127,264 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,332,104
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 3,653,426 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,287,546
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 2,089,699 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,938,678
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,918,317 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,858,915
