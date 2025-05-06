New Analyst Forecast: $META Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $META. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $META.

$META Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $META in the last several months. We have seen 23 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 05/01/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

$META Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $META recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $META in the last 6 months, with a median target of $725.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Tigress Financial set a target price of $935.0 on 02/11/2025

on 02/11/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $775.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $670.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $700.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $750.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $675.0 on 11/25/2024

$META Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $META stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$META Insider Trading Activity

$META insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 1342 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1342 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 1221 sales selling 1,685,515 shares for an estimated $1,092,045,912 .

. CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $39,908,564 .

. SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 36,148 shares for an estimated $21,787,268 .

. ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,863 shares for an estimated $14,808,665 .

. JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 22,794 shares for an estimated $13,861,165 .

. JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 21,448 shares for an estimated $13,411,385 .

. NICHOLAS CLEGG (President, Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,427 shares for an estimated $4,690,970 .

. PEGGY ALFORD sold 773 shares for an estimated $485,127

AARON ANDERSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 731 shares for an estimated $407,167

$META Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,322 institutional investors add shares of $META stock to their portfolio, and 1,698 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

