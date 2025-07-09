New Analyst Forecast: $MDT Given $99.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MDT. Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a price target of 99.0 for MDT.

$MDT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MDT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $99.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $106.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Mike Kratky from Leerink Partners set a target price of $110.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $98.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $101.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 David Rescott from Baird set a target price of $92.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 04/11/2025

$MDT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MDT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/08.

on 05/08. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/04 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.

$MDT Insider Trading Activity

$MDT insiders have traded $MDT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT A. WALL (EVP & Pres Neuroscience) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,287 shares for an estimated $1,911,368.

$MDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,072 institutional investors add shares of $MDT stock to their portfolio, and 906 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.