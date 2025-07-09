Stocks
MDT

New Analyst Forecast: $MDT Given $99.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MDT. Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a price target of 99.0 for MDT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MDT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MDT forecast page.

$MDT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MDT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $98.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $99.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $106.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Mike Kratky from Leerink Partners set a target price of $110.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $98.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $101.0 on 05/22/2025
  • David Rescott from Baird set a target price of $92.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 04/11/2025

$MDT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MDT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MDT Insider Trading Activity

$MDT insiders have traded $MDT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRETT A. WALL (EVP & Pres Neuroscience) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,287 shares for an estimated $1,911,368.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,072 institutional investors add shares of $MDT stock to their portfolio, and 906 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.