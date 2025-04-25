New Analyst Forecast: $MDB Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MDB. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $MDB.

$MDB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDB in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MDB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MDB forecast page.

$MDB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MDB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $347.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $225.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $344.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Blair Abernethy from UBS set a target price of $350.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Yun Kim from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $400.0 on 12/02/2024

$MDB Insider Trading Activity

$MDB insiders have traded $MDB stock on the open market 76 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 76 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEV ITTYCHERIA (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 46,098 shares for an estimated $10,499,078 .

. DWIGHT A MERRIMAN has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 28,218 shares for an estimated $7,997,406 .

. CEDRIC PECH (President, Field Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,460 shares for an estimated $2,964,059 .

. MICHAEL LAWRENCE GORDON (COO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,819,794 .

. HOPE F COCHRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,350 shares for an estimated $518,974 .

. THOMAS BULL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,470 shares for an estimated $447,629 .

. SRDJAN TANJGA (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 525 shares for an estimated $90,962.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MDB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 386 institutional investors add shares of $MDB stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

