New Analyst Forecast: $MDB Given $247.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MDB. Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a price target of 247.0 for MDB.
$MDB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDB recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $MDB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $275.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $247.0 on 07/18/2025
- Alex Zukin from Wolfe Research set a target price of $280.0 on 07/09/2025
- Steve Koenig from Macquarie set a target price of $230.0 on 06/06/2025
- Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $240.0 on 06/05/2025
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $275.0 on 06/05/2025
- Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $270.0 on 06/05/2025
- Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $290.0 on 06/05/2025
$MDB Insider Trading Activity
$MDB insiders have traded $MDB stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEV ITTYCHERIA (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 72,269 shares for an estimated $16,518,131.
- DWIGHT A MERRIMAN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 13,627 shares for an estimated $3,519,231.
- HOPE F COCHRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,349 shares for an estimated $441,328.
- CEDRIC PECH (President, Field Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,044 shares for an estimated $365,751.
- SRDJAN TANJGA (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 525 shares for an estimated $90,962.
- THOMAS BULL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 301 shares for an estimated $52,148
$MDB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $MDB stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 10,489,000 shares (+29968.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,839,770,600
- FMR LLC removed 2,387,946 shares (-68.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $418,845,728
- FIL LTD added 1,629,144 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $285,751,857
- SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,396,718 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $244,984,337
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,155,682 shares (+484.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $202,706,622
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 921,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $161,543,400
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 836,445 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,712,453
