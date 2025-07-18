New Analyst Forecast: $MDB Given $247.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MDB. Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a price target of 247.0 for MDB.

$MDB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDB recently. We have seen 29 analysts offer price targets for $MDB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $275.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brett Huff from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $247.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Alex Zukin from Wolfe Research set a target price of $280.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Steve Koenig from Macquarie set a target price of $230.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $240.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $275.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $270.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $290.0 on 06/05/2025

$MDB Insider Trading Activity

$MDB insiders have traded $MDB stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEV ITTYCHERIA (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 72,269 shares for an estimated $16,518,131 .

. DWIGHT A MERRIMAN has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 13,627 shares for an estimated $3,519,231 .

. HOPE F COCHRAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,349 shares for an estimated $441,328 .

. CEDRIC PECH (President, Field Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,044 shares for an estimated $365,751 .

. SRDJAN TANJGA (Interim CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 525 shares for an estimated $90,962 .

. THOMAS BULL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 301 shares for an estimated $52,148

$MDB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $MDB stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

