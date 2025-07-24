New Analyst Forecast: $MCO Given $580.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCO. Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a price target of 580.0 for MCO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MCO forecast page.

$MCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $MCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $580.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Jeffrey Meuler from Baird set a target price of $552.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $565.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $515.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $498.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $573.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $552.0 on 07/02/2025

$MCO Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $MCO Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $MCO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MCO Insider Trading Activity

$MCO insiders have traded $MCO stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT FAUBER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 4,163 shares for an estimated $1,982,804.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 614 institutional investors add shares of $MCO stock to their portfolio, and 557 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.