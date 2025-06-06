New Analyst Forecast: $MCK Given $766.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MCK. Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a price target of 766.0 for MCK.

$MCK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $15,000 on 03/04.

on 03/04. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.

$MCK Insider Trading Activity

$MCK insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,845 shares for an estimated $22,016,825 .

. BRITT J. VITALONE (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,946 shares for an estimated $6,416,603 .

. THOMAS L RODGERS (EVP, Chief Strategy & BDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,401 shares for an estimated $2,425,046 .

. LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,096 shares for an estimated $2,050,426 .

. NAPOLEON B JR RUTLEDGE (SVP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,687 shares for an estimated $1,212,056 .

. MICHELE LAU (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 312 shares for an estimated $188,760

$MCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 789 institutional investors add shares of $MCK stock to their portfolio, and 822 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

