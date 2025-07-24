New Analyst Forecast: $MBCN Given $33.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MBCN. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 33.0 for MBCN.

$MBCN Insider Trading Activity

$MBCN insiders have traded $MBCN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN A DIGERONIMO purchased 1,950 shares for an estimated $50,017

MICHAEL RANTTILA (EVP/CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 348 shares for an estimated $8,857 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL C VOINOVICH purchased 120 shares for an estimated $3,120

$MBCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $MBCN stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

