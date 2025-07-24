New Analyst Forecast: $MBCN Given $33.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MBCN. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 33.0 for MBCN.
$MBCN Insider Trading Activity
$MBCN insiders have traded $MBCN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN A DIGERONIMO purchased 1,950 shares for an estimated $50,017
- MICHAEL RANTTILA (EVP/CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 348 shares for an estimated $8,857 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL C VOINOVICH purchased 120 shares for an estimated $3,120
$MBCN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $MBCN stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LINEWEAVER WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 37,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,129,125
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 16,600 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $463,970
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 13,180 shares (-51.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $368,381
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 12,210 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $341,269
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 11,479 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $320,838
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 9,015 shares (-1.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,969
- FLAHARTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 8,809 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $246,211
