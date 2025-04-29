New Analyst Forecast: $MBC Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MBC. An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a price target of 16.0 for MBC.

$MBC Insider Trading Activity

$MBC insiders have traded $MBC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT CRISCI purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $281,600

JULIANA L CHUGG purchased 6,989 shares for an estimated $99,036

$MBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $MBC stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

