New Analyst Forecast: $MAR Given $280.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAR. Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a price target of 280.0 for MAR.

$MAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $280.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $298.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI set a target price of $330.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Daniel Politzer from Wells Fargo set a target price of $285.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Michael Bellisario from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $285.0 on 02/03/2025

$MAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MAR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $15,000 on 03/14.

$MAR Insider Trading Activity

$MAR insiders have traded $MAR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM P BROWN (Group Pres., US and Canada) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,349 shares for an estimated $4,096,226 .

. KATHLEEN K. OBERG (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,498 shares for an estimated $4,031,436 .

. RENA HOZORE REISS (EVP & General Counsel) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,003,274

SATYAJIT ANAND (President, EMEA) sold 1,919 shares for an estimated $563,475

BENJAMIN T. BRELAND (CHRO & EVP, Global Ops. Serv.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,850 shares for an estimated $503,985 .

. SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 1,053 shares for an estimated $292,331

$MAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 569 institutional investors add shares of $MAR stock to their portfolio, and 809 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

