New Analyst Forecast: $MANH Given $200.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MANH. Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 200.0 for MANH.

$MANH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MANH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MANH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/13.

$MANH Insider Trading Activity

$MANH insiders have traded $MANH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MANH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE RICHARDS (SVP, CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,150 shares for an estimated $1,202,395 .

. JAMES STEWART GANTT (EVP, Professional Services) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,475 shares for an estimated $1,001,138 .

. EDMOND EGER sold 2,675 shares for an estimated $754,504

DENNIS B STORY (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 2,788 shares for an estimated $476,264

$MANH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 291 institutional investors add shares of $MANH stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

