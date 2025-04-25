New Analyst Forecast: $MANH Given $200.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MANH. Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 200.0 for MANH.
$MANH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MANH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MANH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/13.
$MANH Insider Trading Activity
$MANH insiders have traded $MANH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MANH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRUCE RICHARDS (SVP, CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,150 shares for an estimated $1,202,395.
- JAMES STEWART GANTT (EVP, Professional Services) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,475 shares for an estimated $1,001,138.
- EDMOND EGER sold 2,675 shares for an estimated $754,504
- DENNIS B STORY (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 2,788 shares for an estimated $476,264
$MANH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 291 institutional investors add shares of $MANH stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,197,606 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,641,045
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 841,276 shares (+101.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,346,426
- UBS GROUP AG added 679,475 shares (+584.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,621,324
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 578,295 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,278,440
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 380,722 shares (+2075.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,886,313
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. added 357,172 shares (+275.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,522,161
- SWEDBANK AB added 350,000 shares (+1840.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,584,000
