New Analyst Forecast: $MANH Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MANH. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 190.0 for MANH.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MANH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MANH forecast page.

$MANH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MANH recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $MANH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $190.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Lachlan Brown from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $200.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Terry Tillman from Truist Securities set a target price of $210.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $225.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $212.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Mark Schappel from Loop Capital set a target price of $170.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Quinton Gabrielli from Piper Sandler set a target price of $200.0 on 03/14/2025

$MANH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MANH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MANH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MANH Insider Trading Activity

$MANH insiders have traded $MANH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MANH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS B STORY (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 2,788 shares for an estimated $476,264

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MANH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $MANH stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.