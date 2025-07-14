New Analyst Forecast: $MANH Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MANH. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 190.0 for MANH.
$MANH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MANH recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $MANH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $190.0 on 07/14/2025
- Lachlan Brown from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $200.0 on 06/10/2025
- Terry Tillman from Truist Securities set a target price of $210.0 on 05/22/2025
- Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $225.0 on 05/21/2025
- Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $212.0 on 05/21/2025
- Mark Schappel from Loop Capital set a target price of $170.0 on 04/10/2025
- Quinton Gabrielli from Piper Sandler set a target price of $200.0 on 03/14/2025
$MANH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MANH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MANH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/13.
$MANH Insider Trading Activity
$MANH insiders have traded $MANH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MANH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DENNIS B STORY (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 2,788 shares for an estimated $476,264
$MANH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of $MANH stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,317,568 shares (-78.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $227,991,966
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,260,654 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $218,143,568
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,064,204 shares (+6188.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $184,149,860
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. added 924,036 shares (+7174.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,895,189
- INVESCO LTD. removed 848,072 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146,750,378
- FMR LLC removed 771,405 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,483,921
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 704,706 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,942,326
