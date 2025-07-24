New Analyst Forecast: $MAG Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAG. Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 22.0 for MAG.

$MAG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAG recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MAG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Joe Reagor from Roth Capital set a target price of $21.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a target price of $28.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $29.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Ovais Habib from Scotiabank set a target price of $18.5 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Joe Reagor from Roth MKM set a target price of $16.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Craig Hutchison from TD Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 01/30/2025

$MAG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $MAG stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

