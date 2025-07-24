New Analyst Forecast: $MAG Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAG. Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 22.0 for MAG.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MAG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MAG forecast page.
$MAG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAG recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $MAG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 07/24/2025
- Joe Reagor from Roth Capital set a target price of $21.0 on 07/01/2025
- Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a target price of $28.0 on 05/22/2025
- Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $29.0 on 05/12/2025
- Ovais Habib from Scotiabank set a target price of $18.5 on 04/14/2025
- Joe Reagor from Roth MKM set a target price of $16.0 on 03/25/2025
- Craig Hutchison from TD Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 01/30/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $MAG Data Alerts
Sign Up
$MAG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $MAG stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 941,898 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,392,201
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 842,258 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,869,702
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 446,543 shares (+124.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,823,177
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 381,839 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,834,499
- SPROTT INC. removed 359,584 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,494,443
- ALPS ADVISORS INC added 344,290 shares (+711.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,260,751
- MONACO ASSET MANAGEMENT SAM added 294,878 shares (+127.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,505,735
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.