New Analyst Forecast: $MAC Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MAC. Destiny Hance from Ladenburg Thalmann set a price target of 25.0 for MAC.

$MAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MAC recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Destiny Hance from Ladenburg Thalmann set a target price of $25.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $18.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $21.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $16.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $14.4 on 03/10/2025

$MAC Insider Trading Activity

$MAC insiders have traded $MAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACKSON HSIEH (President and CEO) purchased 56,000 shares for an estimated $993,832

DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $114,799

$MAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $MAC stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

