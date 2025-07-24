New Analyst Forecast: $LYV Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LYV. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $LYV.

$LYV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYV in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/24/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/10/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/10/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

$LYV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYV recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $LYV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Cameron Mansson-Perrone from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $185.0 on 07/24/2025

Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $170.0 on 06/18/2025

John Janedis from Wolfe Research set a target price of $168.0 on 06/10/2025

Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 06/10/2025

Eric Handler from Roth MKM set a target price of $164.0 on 05/02/2025

Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $170.0 on 05/02/2025

Matthew Harrigan from Benchmark set a target price of $178.0 on 04/01/2025

$LYV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LYV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY sold up to $15,000 on 02/14.

$LYV Insider Trading Activity

$LYV insiders have traded $LYV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL ROWLES (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 91,964 shares for an estimated $14,055,302 .

. JOHN HOPMANS (EVP, M&A and Strategic Finance) sold 34,808 shares for an estimated $5,130,003

BRIAN CAPO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $624,333

JEFFREY T. HINSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,477 shares for an estimated $600,994 .

. JAMES S KAHAN sold 3,410 shares for an estimated $475,763

$LYV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 373 institutional investors add shares of $LYV stock to their portfolio, and 320 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

