New Analyst Forecast: $LYV Given 'Overweight' Rating

July 24, 2025 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LYV. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $LYV.

$LYV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LYV in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/24/2025
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/10/2025
  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/10/2025
  • Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
  • Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LYV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LYV forecast page.

$LYV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LYV recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $LYV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Cameron Mansson-Perrone from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $185.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Curry Baker from Guggenheim set a target price of $170.0 on 06/18/2025
  • John Janedis from Wolfe Research set a target price of $168.0 on 06/10/2025
  • Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 06/10/2025
  • Eric Handler from Roth MKM set a target price of $164.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $170.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Matthew Harrigan from Benchmark set a target price of $178.0 on 04/01/2025
$LYV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LYV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LYV Insider Trading Activity

$LYV insiders have traded $LYV stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LYV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL ROWLES (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 91,964 shares for an estimated $14,055,302.
  • JOHN HOPMANS (EVP, M&A and Strategic Finance) sold 34,808 shares for an estimated $5,130,003
  • BRIAN CAPO (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $624,333
  • JEFFREY T. HINSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,477 shares for an estimated $600,994.
  • JAMES S KAHAN sold 3,410 shares for an estimated $475,763

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LYV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 373 institutional investors add shares of $LYV stock to their portfolio, and 320 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

