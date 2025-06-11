New Analyst Forecast: $LYRA Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LYRA. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $LYRA.
$LYRA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $LYRA stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 4,772,816 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $985,109
- SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC removed 575,559 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,693
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 342,159 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,214
- EVERHART FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. removed 252,708 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,158
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 185,314 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,405
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 159,238 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,866
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 150,866 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,054
