New Analyst Forecast: $LW Given $56.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LW. Matthew Smith from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 56.0 for LW.

$LW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$LW Insider Trading Activity

$LW insiders have traded $LW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM G JURGENSEN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $316,349

ROBERT A NIBLOCK purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $182,818

CHARLES A BLIXT purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $75,900

$LW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $LW stock to their portfolio, and 364 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

