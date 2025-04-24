New Analyst Forecast: $LW Given $56.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LW. Matthew Smith from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 56.0 for LW.
$LW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- SENATOR GARY C. PETERS sold up to $15,000 on 10/31.
$LW Insider Trading Activity
$LW insiders have traded $LW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM G JURGENSEN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $316,349
- ROBERT A NIBLOCK purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $182,818
- CHARLES A BLIXT purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $75,900
$LW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $LW stock to their portfolio, and 364 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 6,333,538 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $423,270,344
- JANA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP added 3,604,585 shares (+102.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $240,894,415
- FMR LLC removed 2,815,549 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,163,139
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,407,382 shares (+367.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,885,339
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 1,251,674 shares (-93.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,649,373
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP added 1,199,918 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,190,519
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,147,100 shares (-81.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,660,693
