New Analyst Forecast: $LUCK Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LUCK. Jason Tilchen from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 16.0 for LUCK.

$LUCK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LUCK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LUCK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Tilchen from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $16.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $11.0 on 04/14/2025

$LUCK Insider Trading Activity

$LUCK insiders have traded $LUCK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT I. PARKER (Executive Vice Chairman) sold 1,747,434 shares for an estimated $20,165,388

JOHN ALAN YOUNG has made 5 purchases buying 6,145 shares for an estimated $62,011 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT J BASS purchased 167 shares for an estimated $1,635

ROBERT M. LAVAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 161 shares for an estimated $1,514

