New Analyst Forecast: $LSTR Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSTR. Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 140.0 for LSTR.
$LSTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSTR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $140.0 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $130.0 on 03/26/2025
$LSTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $LSTR stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 521,695 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,658,502
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 308,540 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,025,684
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 285,533 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,887,056
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 271,417 shares (+1207.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,645,725
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 220,751 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,156,800
- SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 163,418 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,085,017
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 142,283 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,370,906
