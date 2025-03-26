New Analyst Forecast: $LSTR Given $130.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSTR. An analyst from Susquehanna set a price target of 130.0 for LSTR.

$LSTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSTR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $158.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $130.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $150.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Jack Atkins from Stephens set a target price of $180.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $158.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI set a target price of $160.0 on 10/30/2024

$LSTR Insider Trading Activity

$LSTR insiders have traded $LSTR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID G/ BANNISTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,766,836 .

. JAMES P TODD (VP and CFO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $184,320

$LSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $LSTR stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

