News & Insights

Stocks
LSTR

New Analyst Forecast: $LSTR Given $130.0 Price Target

March 26, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSTR. An analyst from Susquehanna set a price target of 130.0 for LSTR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LSTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LSTR forecast page.

$LSTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSTR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $158.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $130.0 on 03/26/2025
  • Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $150.0 on 11/04/2024
  • Jack Atkins from Stephens set a target price of $180.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $158.0 on 10/30/2024
  • Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI set a target price of $160.0 on 10/30/2024

$LSTR Insider Trading Activity

$LSTR insiders have traded $LSTR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID G/ BANNISTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,766,836.
  • JAMES P TODD (VP and CFO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $184,320

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LSTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $LSTR stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LSTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.