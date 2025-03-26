New Analyst Forecast: $LSTR Given $130.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSTR. An analyst from Susquehanna set a price target of 130.0 for LSTR.
$LSTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSTR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LSTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $158.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $130.0 on 03/26/2025
- Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $150.0 on 11/04/2024
- Jack Atkins from Stephens set a target price of $180.0 on 10/30/2024
- Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $158.0 on 10/30/2024
- Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI set a target price of $160.0 on 10/30/2024
$LSTR Insider Trading Activity
$LSTR insiders have traded $LSTR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LSTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID G/ BANNISTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,766,836.
- JAMES P TODD (VP and CFO) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $184,320
$LSTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $LSTR stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 521,695 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,658,502
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 308,540 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,025,684
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 271,417 shares (+1207.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,645,725
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 250,320 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,019,995
- SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 163,418 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,085,017
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 147,756 shares (+116.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,393,346
- MORGAN STANLEY added 139,990 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,058,681
