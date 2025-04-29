New Analyst Forecast: $LSPD Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSPD. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $LSPD.
$LSPD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LSPD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024
$LSPD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSPD recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LSPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 04/16/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 03/28/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 03/28/2025
- An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $14.0 on 03/27/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 03/27/2025
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 12/02/2024
- Trevor Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $17.0 on 11/07/2024
$LSPD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $LSPD stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 4,170,557 shares (+37065.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,517,583
- FIL LTD removed 2,791,444 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,513,692
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,597,780 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,334,189
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 986,100 shares (+266.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,018,303
- NEWGEN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 840,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,350,000
- INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 833,330 shares (-48.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,291,637
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 654,595 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,969,481
