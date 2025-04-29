New Analyst Forecast: $LSPD Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSPD. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $LSPD.

$LSPD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LSPD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

$LSPD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSPD recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LSPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $14.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Trevor Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $17.0 on 11/07/2024

$LSPD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $LSPD stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

