Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $LSPD Given 'Hold' Rating

July 17, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSPD. Truist Securities gave a rating of 'Hold' for $LSPD.

$LSPD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LSPD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/14/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
  • Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LSPD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LSPD forecast page.

$LSPD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSPD recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $LSPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Kevin Krishnaratne from Scotiabank set a target price of $10.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $13.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 03/28/2025
  • Koji Ikeda from B of A Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 03/27/2025

$LSPD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $LSPD stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

