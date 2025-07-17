New Analyst Forecast: $LSPD Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSPD. Truist Securities gave a rating of 'Hold' for $LSPD.

$LSPD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LSPD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/14/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LSPD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LSPD forecast page.

$LSPD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSPD recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $LSPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Kevin Krishnaratne from Scotiabank set a target price of $10.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $13.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Koji Ikeda from B of A Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 03/27/2025

$LSPD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $LSPD stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.