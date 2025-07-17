New Analyst Forecast: $LSPD Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSPD. Truist Securities gave a rating of 'Hold' for $LSPD.
$LSPD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LSPD in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/14/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LSPD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LSPD forecast page.
$LSPD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSPD recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $LSPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 07/17/2025
- Kevin Krishnaratne from Scotiabank set a target price of $10.0 on 05/23/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 04/21/2025
- Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 04/16/2025
- Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $13.0 on 04/14/2025
- Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 03/28/2025
- Koji Ikeda from B of A Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 03/27/2025
$LSPD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $LSPD stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 3,702,418 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,396,157
- WISHBONE MANAGEMENT, LP added 3,675,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,156,250
- FIL LTD added 2,942,756 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,749,115
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,269,661 shares (-54.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,859,533
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 1,460,772 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,781,755
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,295,469 shares (+151.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,335,353
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 879,777 shares (+208.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,698,048
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.