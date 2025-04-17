Stocks
LSPD

New Analyst Forecast: $LSPD Given $12.0 Price Target

April 17, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSPD. Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 12.0 for LSPD.

$LSPD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSPD recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LSPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 04/16/2025
  • An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 03/28/2025
  • Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 03/28/2025
  • An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $14.0 on 03/27/2025
  • An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 03/27/2025
  • Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 12/02/2024
  • Trevor Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $17.0 on 11/07/2024

$LSPD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $LSPD stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

