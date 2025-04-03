New Analyst Forecast: $LSPD Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSPD. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 11.0 for LSPD.

$LSPD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSPD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LSPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $14.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Trevor Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $17.0 on 11/07/2024

$LSPD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $LSPD stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

