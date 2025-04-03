New Analyst Forecast: $LSPD Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LSPD. An analyst from Wells Fargo set a price target of 11.0 for LSPD.
$LSPD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LSPD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LSPD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 03/28/2025
- Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 03/28/2025
- An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $14.0 on 03/27/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 03/27/2025
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 12/02/2024
- Trevor Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $17.0 on 11/07/2024
$LSPD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $LSPD stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 4,170,557 shares (+37065.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,517,583
- FIL LTD removed 2,791,444 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,513,692
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,597,780 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,334,189
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 986,100 shares (+266.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,018,303
- INTACT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 829,577 shares (+94.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,634,457
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 654,595 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,969,481
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 585,100 shares (-59.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,911,073
