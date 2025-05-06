New Analyst Forecast: $LRN Given $170.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LRN. Alexander Paris from Barrington set a price target of 170.0 for LRN.

$LRN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LRN stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

$LRN Insider Trading Activity

$LRN insiders have traded $LRN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES JEAHO RHYU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,870 shares for an estimated $2,816,888.

$LRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of $LRN stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

