New Analyst Forecast: $LRMR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LRMR. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LRMR.
$LRMR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LRMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LRMR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LRMR forecast page.
$LRMR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $LRMR stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 2,100,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,515,000
- OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. added 1,914,077 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,115,265
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,480,957 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,184,057
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 913,861 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,964,801
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 871,323 shares (-13.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,873,344
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 737,553 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,585,738
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 461,429 shares (+89.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $992,072
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.