LNG

New Analyst Forecast: $LNG Given $288.0 Price Target

June 26, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

June 26, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LNG. Sam Burwell from Jefferies set a price target of 288.0 for LNG.

$LNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $277.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Sam Burwell from Jefferies set a target price of $288.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $277.0 on 03/18/2025
  • Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $255.0 on 01/31/2025

$LNG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LNG stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$LNG Insider Trading Activity

$LNG insiders have traded $LNG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANATOL FEYGIN (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,478 shares for an estimated $5,081,348
  • G ANDREA BOTTA sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,975,590
  • NEAL A SHEAR sold 4,300 shares for an estimated $1,057,491

$LNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 648 institutional investors add shares of $LNG stock to their portfolio, and 478 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,230,754 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $516,196,475
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,480,980 shares (+46.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $342,698,772
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,403,211 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $324,703,025
  • NORGES BANK added 997,508 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,334,543
  • MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 983,910 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $227,676,774
  • UBS GROUP AG added 794,027 shares (+61.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $183,737,847
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 747,647 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,005,515

