New Analyst Forecast: $LMT Given $440.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LMT. Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a price target of 440.0 for LMT.
$LMT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMT recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $494.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $500.0 on 07/23/2025
- Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $440.0 on 07/23/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $490.0 on 07/23/2025
- Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $554.0 on 07/11/2025
- Gautam Khanna from TD Cowen set a target price of $480.0 on 07/10/2025
- Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $499.0 on 04/23/2025
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $432.0 on 04/08/2025
$LMT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LMT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/11 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 02/18 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/13.
$LMT Insider Trading Activity
$LMT insiders have traded $LMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHANIE C. HILL (Pres. Rotary & Mission Systems) sold 4,791 shares for an estimated $2,120,041
- ROBERT M JR LIGHTFOOT (President Space) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $1,421,506
- HARRY EDWARD III PAUL (Vice President & Controller) sold 707 shares for an estimated $312,923
$LMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,157 institutional investors add shares of $LMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,985,876 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $919,738,610
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,235,914 shares (-65.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $552,095,142
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,233,038 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,810,404
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,080,922 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $482,858,666
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 662,569 shares (-18.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $295,976,197
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 560,457 shares (+7.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,361,746
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 518,442 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $231,593,225
