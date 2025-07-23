New Analyst Forecast: $LMT Given $440.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LMT. Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a price target of 440.0 for LMT.

$LMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LMT recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $494.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Arment from Baird set a target price of $500.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $440.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $490.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $554.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Gautam Khanna from TD Cowen set a target price of $480.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $499.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $432.0 on 04/08/2025

$LMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LMT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$LMT Insider Trading Activity

$LMT insiders have traded $LMT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANIE C. HILL (Pres. Rotary & Mission Systems) sold 4,791 shares for an estimated $2,120,041

ROBERT M JR LIGHTFOOT (President Space) sold 3,213 shares for an estimated $1,421,506

HARRY EDWARD III PAUL (Vice President & Controller) sold 707 shares for an estimated $312,923

$LMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,157 institutional investors add shares of $LMT stock to their portfolio, and 1,223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

