LINE

New Analyst Forecast: $LINE Given 'Overweight' Rating

July 21, 2025 — 10:23 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LINE. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $LINE.

$LINE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LINE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/23/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025

$LINE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LINE recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $LINE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $52.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Todd Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $84.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Ronald Kamdem from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $50.0 on 06/23/2025
  • Michael Mueller from JP Morgan set a target price of $50.0 on 06/23/2025
  • Craig Mailman from Citigroup set a target price of $49.0 on 06/12/2025
  • Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Greg McGinniss from Scotiabank set a target price of $50.0 on 05/15/2025

$LINE Insider Trading Activity

$LINE insiders have traded $LINE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LINE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEVIN PATRICK MARCHETTI (CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 4 purchases buying 38,783 shares for an estimated $1,989,490 and 0 sales.
  • ADAM MATTHEW SCHWARTZ FORSTE (CO-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 3 purchases buying 35,266 shares for an estimated $1,963,065 and 0 sales.
  • SUDARSAN V THATTAI (See Remarks) purchased 4,420 shares for an estimated $199,907

