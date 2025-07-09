New Analyst Forecast: $LIN Given $504.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LIN. Geoff Haire from UBS set a price target of 504.0 for LIN.

$LIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LIN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $510.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Geoff Haire from UBS set a target price of $504.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $535.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $576.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $470.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $510.0 on 02/07/2025

on 02/07/2025 John McNulty from BMO Capital set a target price of $510.0 on 02/07/2025

on 02/07/2025 Marc Bianchi from TD Cowen set a target price of $515.0 on 01/13/2025

$LIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LIN stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 02/24.

on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $100,000 on 05/07.

on 05/07. REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/08, 02/25, 01/13.

on 04/08, 02/25, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

$LIN Insider Trading Activity

$LIN insiders have traded $LIN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN DURBIN (Executive VP, North America) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,261 shares for an estimated $3,314,272 .

. JUERGEN NOWICKI (Executive VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,782 shares for an estimated $3,117,142 .

. GUILLERMO BICHARA (Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,833 shares for an estimated $2,231,154

DAVID P STRAUSS (Executive VP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,464 shares for an estimated $2,071,757 .

. ROBERT L WOOD sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $1,323,154

BINOD PATWARI (Senior Vice President - APAC) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $640,570

$LIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 973 institutional investors add shares of $LIN stock to their portfolio, and 807 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.