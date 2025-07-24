New Analyst Forecast: $LII Given $730.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LII. Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a price target of 730.0 for LII.
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LII recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $668.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $730.0 on 07/24/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $675.0 on 07/24/2025
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $753.0 on 07/24/2025
- Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $668.0 on 07/17/2025
- Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $691.0 on 07/08/2025
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $549.0 on 05/16/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025
$LII Insider Trading Activity
$LII insiders have traded $LII stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN W III NORRIS has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 31,899 shares for an estimated $20,680,505.
- DANIEL M SESSA (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 2,782 shares for an estimated $1,864,053.
- JOHN D TORRES (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,787 shares for an estimated $1,041,011.
- CHRIS KOSEL (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 703 shares for an estimated $414,114.
$LII Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $LII stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 579,209 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $324,837,783
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 470,868 shares (+45.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $264,076,900
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 356,114 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $204,138,789
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 277,279 shares (+150.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,506,381
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 199,133 shares (+181.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,679,760
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 179,930 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,910,141
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP added 118,616 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,523,411
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.