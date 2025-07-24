Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $LII Given $730.0 Price Target

July 24, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LII. Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a price target of 730.0 for LII.

$LII Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LII recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $668.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer set a target price of $730.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $675.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $753.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $668.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $691.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $549.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $450.0 on 04/24/2025
$LII Insider Trading Activity

$LII insiders have traded $LII stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN W III NORRIS has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 31,899 shares for an estimated $20,680,505.
  • DANIEL M SESSA (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 2,782 shares for an estimated $1,864,053.
  • JOHN D TORRES (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,787 shares for an estimated $1,041,011.
  • CHRIS KOSEL (VP-Corp Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 703 shares for an estimated $414,114.

$LII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $LII stock to their portfolio, and 329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

