New Analyst Forecast: $LEA Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LEA. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $LEA.
$LEA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025
$LEA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LEA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 07/16/2025
- Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $116.0 on 07/14/2025
- Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $103.0 on 07/01/2025
- Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $136.0 on 06/30/2025
- John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 06/16/2025
- Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 05/19/2025
- Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $120.0 on 05/09/2025
$LEA Insider Trading Activity
$LEA insiders have traded $LEA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROD LACHE purchased 2,178 shares for an estimated $199,944
- CONRAD L JR MALLETT sold 1,187 shares for an estimated $110,218
$LEA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $LEA stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 650,127 shares (-57.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,354,203
- OLDFIELD PARTNERS LLP added 609,824 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,798,673
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 470,096 shares (+483.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,471,869
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 404,120 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,651,466
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 365,382 shares (+105.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,234,000
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 361,147 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,860,388
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 283,067 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,972,170
