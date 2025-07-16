New Analyst Forecast: $LEA Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LEA. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $LEA.

$LEA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

$LEA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LEA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $116.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $103.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $136.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $120.0 on 05/09/2025

$LEA Insider Trading Activity

$LEA insiders have traded $LEA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROD LACHE purchased 2,178 shares for an estimated $199,944

CONRAD L JR MALLETT sold 1,187 shares for an estimated $110,218

$LEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $LEA stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

