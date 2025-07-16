Stocks
LEA

New Analyst Forecast: $LEA Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

July 16, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LEA. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $LEA.

$LEA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LEA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LEA forecast page.

$LEA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LEA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LEA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $120.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Joseph Spak from UBS set a target price of $116.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $103.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $136.0 on 06/30/2025
  • John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $115.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Ryan Brinkman from JP Morgan set a target price of $120.0 on 05/09/2025

$LEA Insider Trading Activity

$LEA insiders have traded $LEA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROD LACHE purchased 2,178 shares for an estimated $199,944
  • CONRAD L JR MALLETT sold 1,187 shares for an estimated $110,218

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LEA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $LEA stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LEA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.