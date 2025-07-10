New Analyst Forecast: $LB Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LB. Theresa Chen from Barclays set a price target of 66.0 for LB.

$LB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LB recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $66.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $93.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 John Mackay from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $88.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $70.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Meny Grauman from Scotiabank set a target price of $28.0 on 02/20/2025

on 02/20/2025 Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $85.0 on 01/28/2025

$LB Insider Trading Activity

$LB insiders have traded $LB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID N CAPOBIANCO sold 1,900,000 shares for an estimated $142,975,000

HOLDINGS LLC LANDBRIDGE sold 1,900,000 shares for an estimated $142,975,000

$LB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $LB stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KENTUCKY RETIREMENT SYSTEMS INSURANCE TRUST FUND removed 8,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $621,201

ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 250 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,985

