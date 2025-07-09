New Analyst Forecast: $LAD Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LAD. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $LAD.
$LAD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LAD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/27/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LAD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LAD forecast page.
$LAD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LAD recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $LAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $369.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $364.0 on 07/09/2025
- John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $500.0 on 06/16/2025
- Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $328.0 on 04/24/2025
- Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $375.0 on 04/23/2025
- Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $356.0 on 04/22/2025
- Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $360.0 on 03/27/2025
- Michael Albanese from Benchmark set a target price of $400.0 on 02/20/2025
$LAD Insider Trading Activity
$LAD insiders have traded $LAD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHAUNA MCINTYRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 585 shares for an estimated $171,859.
- ADAM CHAMBERLAIN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 403 shares for an estimated $154,864
- GARY M GLANDON (Chief People Officer) sold 325 shares for an estimated $126,054
- CONGDON STACY LORETZ sold 270 shares for an estimated $80,675
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LAD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $LAD stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COPPELL ADVISORY SOLUTIONS LLC added 2,027,342 shares (+10136710.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $595,105,970
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 1,607,998 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $472,011,732
- EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP removed 316,845 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,006,681
- BRAVE WARRIOR ADVISORS, LLC removed 230,677 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,712,926
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 229,072 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,241,794
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 204,069 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,902,414
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 200,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,825,416
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.