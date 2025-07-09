New Analyst Forecast: $LAD Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LAD. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $LAD.

$LAD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LAD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/27/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LAD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LAD forecast page.

$LAD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LAD recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $LAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $369.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Colin Langan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $364.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $500.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $328.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $375.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ronald Jewsikow from Guggenheim set a target price of $356.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $360.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Michael Albanese from Benchmark set a target price of $400.0 on 02/20/2025

$LAD Insider Trading Activity

$LAD insiders have traded $LAD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAUNA MCINTYRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 585 shares for an estimated $171,859 .

. ADAM CHAMBERLAIN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 403 shares for an estimated $154,864

GARY M GLANDON (Chief People Officer) sold 325 shares for an estimated $126,054

CONGDON STACY LORETZ sold 270 shares for an estimated $80,675

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $LAD stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.