New Analyst Forecast: $KRUS Given $98.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KRUS. Mark Smith from Lake Street set a price target of 98.0 for KRUS.
$KRUS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRUS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $KRUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 07/09/2025
- George Kelly from Roth Capital set a target price of $106.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $71.0 on 06/26/2025
- Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $47.0 on 04/10/2025
- Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $100.0 on 03/25/2025
$KRUS Insider Trading Activity
$KRUS insiders have traded $KRUS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEITARO ISHII sold 6,918 shares for an estimated $574,401
$KRUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $KRUS stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 201,806 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,332,467
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 152,028 shares (-57.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,783,833
- RHEOS CAPITAL WORKS INC. removed 129,260 shares (-93.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,618,112
- FMR LLC removed 126,432 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,473,318
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 91,978 shares (-84.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,709,273
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 69,571 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,562,035
- UBS GROUP AG added 60,114 shares (+44.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,077,836
