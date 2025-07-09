New Analyst Forecast: $KRUS Given $98.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KRUS. Mark Smith from Lake Street set a price target of 98.0 for KRUS.

$KRUS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRUS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $KRUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 George Kelly from Roth Capital set a target price of $106.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $71.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $47.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Todd Brooks from Benchmark set a target price of $100.0 on 03/25/2025

$KRUS Insider Trading Activity

$KRUS insiders have traded $KRUS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEITARO ISHII sold 6,918 shares for an estimated $574,401

$KRUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $KRUS stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

