New Analyst Forecast: $KRRO Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KRRO. Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 100.0 for KRRO.

$KRRO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRRO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KRRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $100.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $90.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Steven Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $74.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $95.0 on 03/19/2025

$KRRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $KRRO stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

