New Analyst Forecast: $KRRO Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KRRO. Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 100.0 for KRRO.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KRRO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KRRO forecast page.
$KRRO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRRO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KRRO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $100.0 on 07/24/2025
- Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 05/13/2025
- Andreas Argyrides from Oppenheimer set a target price of $90.0 on 05/13/2025
- Steven Seedhouse from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $74.0 on 04/29/2025
- Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $95.0 on 03/19/2025
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $KRRO Data Alerts
Sign Up
$KRRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $KRRO stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 380,303 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,621,075
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC added 175,000 shares (+233.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,046,750
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 117,556 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,046,649
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 116,483 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,027,969
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 87,544 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,524,141
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 82,590 shares (-73.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,437,891
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 52,000 shares (-50.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $905,320
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.