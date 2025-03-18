New Analyst Forecast: $KRC Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KRC. An analyst from Jefferies set a price target of 34.0 for KRC.

$KRC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $34.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $41.0 on 10/29/2024

$KRC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $KRC stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

