New Analyst Forecast: $KRC Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KRC. An analyst from Jefferies set a price target of 34.0 for KRC.
$KRC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KRC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KRC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $34.0 on 03/17/2025
- Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 01/13/2025
- Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $41.0 on 10/29/2024
$KRC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $KRC stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP added 2,707,102 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,502,275
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,546,201 shares (+2206.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,993,830
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 1,452,331 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,746,788
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,356,352 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,864,438
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,085,914 shares (+107.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,925,221
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 753,999 shares (+1226.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,499,259
- CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP added 748,122 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,261,534
